Where to exchange money in New Westminster
Are you heading to New Westminster? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.
We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in New Westminster that you can visit in person.
There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in New Westminster
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in New Westminster below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Money Mart
|389 Columbia St, New Westminster, BC V3L 5T6, Canada
|+1 604-516-6963
|Cash Money
|740 Columbia St, New Westminster, BC V3M 1B4, Canada
|+1 604-540-2274
|Western Union Agent Location
|Safeway, 800 McBride Blvd, New Westminster, BC V3L 2B8, Canada
|+1 604-524-4418
|Western Union Agent Location
|Safeway Customer Service Desk, 800 Carnarvon St, New Westminster, BC V3M 0G3, Canada
|+1 604-522-2019
|SINA Currency Exchange (ARZSINA)
|523 Smith Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3J 3X5, Canada
|+1 604-931-6799
|Western Union Agent Location
|Money Mart, 389 Columbia St, New Westminster, BC V3L 5T6, Canada
|+1 604-516-6963
|Happy Currency Exchange Inc.
|4603 Kingsway #160, Burnaby, BC V5H 4M4, Canada
|+1 604-438-6888
|WALIA FOREX LTD.
|Little India Plaza, 8078 128 St #102, Surrey, BC V3W 4E9, Canada
|+1 604-816-3100
|Best Currency Exchange
|12852 96 Ave #105, Surrey, BC V3V 6A8, Canada
|+1 604-588-7600
|Money Mart
|8849 120 St, Delta, BC V4C 6R6, Canada
|+1 604-501-2350
- 2.79 USD
- 5.14 USDOur fee
- –7.93 USDTotal fees
- =992.07 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
Canadian dollar rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Canada use Canadian dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in New Westminster — and the rest of Canada — is Canadian dollar.
You can also find it written as CAD in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in New Westminster
When exchanging money in New Westminster or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Canada long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Currency exchange bureau who?
Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.
With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.
And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!
Get started todayGet a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Abbotsford
- Currency Exchange in Stratford
- Currency Exchange in North Vancouver
- Currency Exchange in Guelph
- Currency Exchange in Oshawa
- Currency Exchange in Markham
- Currency Exchange in Laval
- Currency Exchange in Naperville
- Currency Exchange in Kelowna
- Currency Exchange in Honolulu
- Currency Exchange in Barrie
- Currency Exchange in Niagara Falls
- Currency Exchange in Philadelphia
- Currency Exchange in New Jersey
- Currency Exchange in Richmond Hill
- Currency Exchange in Joliet
- Currency Exchange in San Antonio
- Currency Exchange in Tampa
- Currency Exchange in Pickering
- Currency Exchange in Phoenix
- Currency Exchange in Elgin
- Currency Exchange in Minneapolis
- Currency Exchange in Saskatoon
- Currency Exchange in Sacramento
- Currency Exchange in Illinois
- Currency Exchange in Tucson
- Currency Exchange in Sarnia
- Currency Exchange in Fort Lauderdale
- Currency Exchange in San Jose
- Currency Exchange in Milwaukee
- Currency Exchange in Buenos Aires
- Currency Exchange in Brooklyn
- Currency Exchange in Albany
- Currency Exchange in Salt Lake City
- Currency Exchange in Brantford
- Currency Exchange in Vaughan
- Currency Exchange in New Orleans
- Currency Exchange in Indianapolis
- Currency Exchange in Gatineau
- Currency Exchange in El Paso
Bottom lineAs you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in New Westminster. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.