Are you heading to New Westminster? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.

We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in New Westminster that you can visit in person.

There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.

Currency exchanges in New Westminster

We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in New Westminster below.

Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Money Mart389 Columbia St, New Westminster, BC V3L 5T6, Canada+1 604-516-6963
Cash Money740 Columbia St, New Westminster, BC V3M 1B4, Canada+1 604-540-2274
Western Union Agent LocationSafeway, 800 McBride Blvd, New Westminster, BC V3L 2B8, Canada+1 604-524-4418
Western Union Agent LocationSafeway Customer Service Desk, 800 Carnarvon St, New Westminster, BC V3M 0G3, Canada+1 604-522-2019
SINA Currency Exchange (ARZSINA)523 Smith Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3J 3X5, Canada+1 604-931-6799
Western Union Agent LocationMoney Mart, 389 Columbia St, New Westminster, BC V3L 5T6, Canada+1 604-516-6963
Happy Currency Exchange Inc.4603 Kingsway #160, Burnaby, BC V5H 4M4, Canada+1 604-438-6888
WALIA FOREX LTD.Little India Plaza, 8078 128 St #102, Surrey, BC V3W 4E9, Canada+1 604-816-3100
Best Currency Exchange12852 96 Ave #105, Surrey, BC V3V 6A8, Canada+1 604-588-7600
Money Mart8849 120 St, Delta, BC V4C 6R6, Canada+1 604-501-2350
Canadian dollar rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Canada use Canadian dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in New Westminster — and the rest of Canada — is Canadian dollar.

You can also find it written as CAD in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in New Westminster

When exchanging money in New Westminster or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Canada long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.

5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

Bottom line

As you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in New Westminster. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
