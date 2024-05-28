Where to exchange money in New Jersey
If you’re planning a trip to New Jersey, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in New Jersey. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in New Jersey
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in New Jersey.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Currency Exchange International
|1 Garden State Plaza Blvd, Paramus, NJ 07652, USA
|+1 201-712-7955
|Currency Exchange International
|Gate Level Airtrain, Terminal B, 3 Brewster Rd, Newark, NJ 07114, USA
|+1 973-529-4187
|Uno Forex
|1226 Broadway, New York, NY 10001, USA
|+1 212-279-6150
|Peoples Foreign Currency Exchange
|Front, Vegan Store, 24 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
|+1 212-883-0550
|Currency Exchange International
|812 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10065, USA
|+1 212-421-2220
|Ria Money Transfer
|560 Elizabeth Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07206, USA
|+1 855-355-2141
|Ria
|323 Morris Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07208, USA
|+1 908-994-0010
|A & S Foreign Exchange Inc
|357 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001, USA
|+1 646-473-1222
|Lucky Money
|488 West Side Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304, USA
|+1 201-324-1144
|Ria Money Transfer
|4723 Bergenline Ave, Union City, NJ 07087, USA
|+1 201-864-8290
US dollar rate today
The currency used in New Jersey, as well as the rest of United States is US dollar.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in New Jersey
Before exchanging money in New Jersey or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the USA for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange
Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in New Jersey. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
