Where to exchange money in Nashville
Are you heading to Nashville? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.
We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Nashville that you can visit in person.
There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.
Currency exchanges in Nashville
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Nashville.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Wright Foreign Currency Exchange
|2505 21st Ave S STE 202, Nashville, TN 37212, USA
|+1 615-275-2660
US dollar rate today
The currency used in Nashville, as well as the rest of United States is US dollar.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Nashville
When exchanging money in Nashville or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in the USA long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Other currency exchanges
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Nashville. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
