Where to exchange money in Nanaimo
If you’re planning a trip to Nanaimo, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Nanaimo. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Nanaimo
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Nanaimo.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Money Mart
|1100 Princess Royal Ave #60, Nanaimo, BC V9S 5R5, Canada
|+1 250-754-6669
|Cash Money
|1050 Terminal Ave N #101, Nanaimo, BC V9S 4K4, Canada
|+1 250-591-1151
|Stock Exchangers Ltd
|1808 Bowen Rd #104, Nanaimo, BC V9S 5W4, Canada
|+1 250-754-1711
|Alpha (Coins, Collectibles and Estates)
|1708 Bowen Rd unit 32, Nanaimo, BC V9S 1G9, Canada
|+1 250-616-3690
|Western Union Agent Location
|Money Mart, 1100 Princess Royal Ave #60, Nanaimo, BC V9S 5R5, Canada
|+1 250-754-6669
|Money Maxx
|49 Prideaux St, Nanaimo, BC V9R 2M3, Canada
|+1 250-754-6499
|Western Union Agent Location
|Wal Mart, 6801 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9T 6N8, Canada
|+1 250-390-2344
|Western Union
|Unit 6750 North, Scotiabank, Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1S3, Canada
|+1 250-390-5975
|Western Union Agent Location
|Money Mart, 2980 Island Hwy N Unit 560, Nanaimo, BC V9T 5V4, Canada
|+1 250-751-2883
|MoneyGram
|38 - 3200 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W1, Canada
|+1 250-756-4991
- 2.79 USD
- 5.14 USDOur fee
- –7.93 USDTotal fees
- =992.07 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
Canadian dollar rate today
When you're in Nanaimo, and also the rest of Canada, the official currency is the Canadian dollar.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Canadian dollar is CAD, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Nanaimo
When exchanging money in Nanaimo or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Canada long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Currency exchange bureau who?
Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.
With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.
And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!
Get started todayGet a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Abbotsford
- Currency Exchange in Stratford
- Currency Exchange in North Vancouver
- Currency Exchange in Guelph
- Currency Exchange in Oshawa
- Currency Exchange in Markham
- Currency Exchange in Laval
- Currency Exchange in Naperville
- Currency Exchange in Kelowna
- Currency Exchange in Honolulu
- Currency Exchange in Barrie
- Currency Exchange in Niagara Falls
- Currency Exchange in Philadelphia
- Currency Exchange in New Jersey
- Currency Exchange in Richmond Hill
- Currency Exchange in Joliet
- Currency Exchange in San Antonio
- Currency Exchange in Tampa
- Currency Exchange in Pickering
- Currency Exchange in Phoenix
- Currency Exchange in Elgin
- Currency Exchange in Minneapolis
- Currency Exchange in Saskatoon
- Currency Exchange in Sacramento
- Currency Exchange in Illinois
- Currency Exchange in Tucson
- Currency Exchange in Sarnia
- Currency Exchange in Fort Lauderdale
- Currency Exchange in San Jose
- Currency Exchange in Milwaukee
- Currency Exchange in Buenos Aires
- Currency Exchange in Brooklyn
- Currency Exchange in Albany
- Currency Exchange in Salt Lake City
- Currency Exchange in Brantford
- Currency Exchange in Vaughan
- Currency Exchange in New Orleans
- Currency Exchange in Indianapolis
- Currency Exchange in Gatineau
- Currency Exchange in El Paso
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Nanaimo. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.