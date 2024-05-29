Where to exchange money in Moncton

Before you set out exploring in Moncton, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Moncton that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Currency exchanges in Moncton

We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Moncton below.

Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Money Mart1400 Mountain Rd, Moncton, NB E1C 0S1, Canada+1 506-389-2274
National Bank735 Main Suite 101, Moncton, NB E1C 1E5, Canada+1 506-858-1340
Cash Money451 Paul St, Dieppe, NB E1A 6W8, Canada+1 506-388-2274
MoneyGram281 St. George St, Moncton, NB E1C 1W7, Canada+1 506-857-7258
Coin Cabinet1141 Main St, Moncton, NB E1C 1H8, Canada+1 506-857-9403
Easyfinancial Services1909 Mountain Rd N Unit #9, Moncton, NB E1G 1A8, Canada+1 506-801-9817
Western Union Agent LocationWal Mart, 25 Plaza Blvd, Moncton, NB E1C 0G3, Canada+1 506-853-7394
Easyfinancial Services45 Plaza Blvd Unit 10b, Moncton, NB E1C 0E8, Canada+1 506-388-7467
MoneyGram45 Vaughan Harvey Blvd, Moncton, NB E1C 0N7, Canada+1 506-857-8702
Western Union Agent LocationMoney Mart, 1400 Mountain Rd, Moncton, NB E1C 2T9, Canada+1 506-389-2274
Canadian dollar rate today

The accepted currency in Moncton and across Canada is the Canadian dollar.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Canadian dollar is CAD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Moncton

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Moncton. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Bottom line

As you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Moncton. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
