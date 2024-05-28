Where to exchange money in Minneapolis

Before you set out exploring in Minneapolis, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Minneapolis that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Currency exchanges in Minneapolis

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Minneapolis.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Your Exchange Money Center Columbia Heights4639 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421, USA+1 763-574-0094
Comptroller of the Currency222 S 9th St UNIT 800, Minneapolis, MN 55402, USA+1 612-332-3071
U.S. Bank Branch80 S 8th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402, USA+1 612-337-7051
Western Union655 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402, USA+1 612-339-0363
Your Exchange Money Center Fridley7315 Hwy 65 NE, Fridley, MN 55432, USA+1 763-784-7330
TAAJ SERVICE MINNEAPOLIS2833 13th Ave S #120, Minneapolis, MN 55407, USA+1 612-584-4965
Tawakal Money Services200 W Lake St Unit 144, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA+1 612-770-3327
LibertyX2526 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418, USA+1 612-788-2524
Coinstar1104 Lagoon Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA+1 800-928-2274
Kaah Express2429 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406, USA+1 612-338-2116
US dollar rate today

When you're in Minneapolis, and also the rest of United States, the official currency is the US dollar.

Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the US dollar is USD, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Minneapolis

Before exchanging money in Minneapolis or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the USA for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Minneapolis. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
