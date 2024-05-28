Where to exchange money in Milwaukee

Before you set out exploring in Milwaukee, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Milwaukee that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Currency exchanges in Milwaukee

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Milwaukee.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
CFSC Checks Cashed 76th & Mill Rd6404B N 76th St, Milwaukee, WI 53223, USA+1 414-875-6607
CFSC Checks Cashed Capitol & Appleton7410 W Capitol Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53216, USA+1 414-875-6615
CFSC Checks Cashed 46th & North Avenue4535 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208, USA+1 414-449-5654
Western UnionPLS Check Cashers, 2700 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr Cc382, Milwaukee, WI 53212, USA+1 414-263-4420
CFSC Checks Cashed Fond Du Lac & Center2636 W Fond du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53206, USA+1 414-875-6601
Reliable Money Order Inc311 W Locust St, Milwaukee, WI 53212, USA+1 414-372-1122
CFSC Checks Cashed Cesar Chavez & National801 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53204, USA+1 414-875-6602
CFSC Checks Cashed 55th & Fond Du Lac5500 W Fond du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53216, USA+1 414-875-6617
Money Mart LLC1322 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53204, USA+1 414-269-9646
CFSC Checks Cashed 8th & Mitchell801 W Historic Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53204, USA+1 414-875-6621
US dollar rate today

The accepted currency in Milwaukee and across United States is the US dollar.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Milwaukee

Before exchanging money in Milwaukee or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the USA for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Milwaukee. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
