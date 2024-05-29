Where to exchange money in Maple Ridge
If you're planning a trip to Maple Ridge, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Maple Ridge, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Maple Ridge
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Maple Ridge below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Cash Money
|22444 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2T6, Canada
|+1 604-467-5100
|Money Mart
|22332 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2T4, Canada
|+1 604-466-4400
|Mahalleh money exchange
|2990 Glen Dr, Coquitlam, BC V3B 0A3, Canada
|+1 778-245-1042
|Easyfinancial Services
|20395 Lougheed Hwy. #675, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P9, Canada
|+1 778-724-1955
|Ria Money Transfer
|22209 Dewdney Trunk Rd, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 3H8, Canada
|+1 778-992-5992
|Daniel Currency Exchange
|1153 The High St #134, Coquitlam, BC V3B 0B7, Canada
|+1 778-285-8840
|VANEX Currency Exchange
|1161 The High St #8, Coquitlam, BC V3B 7W3, Canada
|+1 604-967-3260
|Attar Currency Exchange
|3030 Lincoln Ave #114A, Coquitlam, BC V3B 6B4, Canada
|+1 604-945-3166
|Money Mart
|19665 Willowbrook Dr #106, Langley, BC V2Y 1A5, Canada
|+1 604-539-8770
|BC WALL STREET EXCHANGE صرافی بی سی وال استریت
|2571 Shaughnessy St #105, Port Coquitlam, BC V3C 3G3, Canada
|+1 778-285-4446
Canadian dollar rate today
When you're in Maple Ridge, and also the rest of Canada, the official currency is the Canadian dollar.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Canadian dollar is CAD, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Maple Ridge
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Maple Ridge. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Currency exchange bureau who?
Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.
With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.
And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!
Bottom lineAs you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Maple Ridge. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.