Where to exchange money in Longueuil
If you’re planning a trip to Longueuil, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Longueuil. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Longueuil
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Longueuil.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|ICE International Currency Exchange
|1745 Ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC J4J 3X8, Canada
|+1 450-679-2629
|Globex 2000 Experts en Devises
|Place Désormeaux, 2877 Ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC J4L 1M8, Canada
|+1 514-933-2555
|TCX Bureau de Change
|332 Boulevard des Promenades Entrée 5, St-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC J3V 6A7, Canada
|+1 450-461-5097
|Insta Chèques
|2001 Ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC J4J 3Y4, Canada
|+1 450-646-2274
|Insta Chèques
|4834 Bd Taschereau, Greenfield Park, QC J4V 2J2, Canada
|+1 450-672-5556
|Xchange Zone.ca
|2098 Rue Sainte-Hélène, Longueuil, QC J4K 3T5, Canada
|+1 450-442-0992
|Ria Transfert d'argent - Rapide Chèque
|2105 Ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC J4J 3Y9, Canada
|+1 450-674-0066
|Cash Express
|2219 Ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC J4J 3Z4, Canada
|+1 450-647-3466
|Seven Money Exchange
|1917 Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H3H 1M3, Canada
|+1 438-728-0002
|Bureau de change Lucky Chan inc.
|6652 A Plaza St-Hubert, Montreal, QC H2S 2M3, Canada
|+1 514-379-1323
Canadian dollar rate today
When you're in Longueuil, and also the rest of Canada, the official currency is the Canadian dollar.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Canadian dollar is CAD, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Longueuil
Before exchanging money in Longueuil or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Canada for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Money exchange at the tip of your fingers
Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to WiseGet a Wise Account in minutes!
