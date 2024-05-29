Where to exchange money in Longueuil

If you’re planning a trip to Longueuil, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Longueuil. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Longueuil

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Longueuil.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
ICE International Currency Exchange1745 Ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC J4J 3X8, Canada+1 450-679-2629
Globex 2000 Experts en DevisesPlace Désormeaux, 2877 Ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC J4L 1M8, Canada+1 514-933-2555
TCX Bureau de Change332 Boulevard des Promenades Entrée 5, St-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC J3V 6A7, Canada+1 450-461-5097
Insta Chèques2001 Ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC J4J 3Y4, Canada+1 450-646-2274
Insta Chèques4834 Bd Taschereau, Greenfield Park, QC J4V 2J2, Canada+1 450-672-5556
Xchange Zone.ca2098 Rue Sainte-Hélène, Longueuil, QC J4K 3T5, Canada+1 450-442-0992
Ria Transfert d'argent - Rapide Chèque2105 Ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC J4J 3Y9, Canada+1 450-674-0066
Cash Express2219 Ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC J4J 3Z4, Canada+1 450-647-3466
Seven Money Exchange1917 Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H3H 1M3, Canada+1 438-728-0002
Bureau de change Lucky Chan inc.6652 A Plaza St-Hubert, Montreal, QC H2S 2M3, Canada+1 514-379-1323
  • 2.79 USD
  • 5.14 USDOur fee
  • 7.93 USDTotal fees
  • =
    992.07 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    1.3636
Compare price
Get started

Canadian dollar rate today

When you're in Longueuil, and also the rest of Canada, the official currency is the Canadian dollar.

Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Canadian dollar is CAD, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Longueuil

Before exchanging money in Longueuil or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Canada for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Money exchange at the tip of your fingers

Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.

With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.

Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to Wise

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Longueuil. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
Learn more about Wise
Please see terms of use and product availability for your region or visit Wise fees and pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.