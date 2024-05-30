Where to exchange money in Lima

If you're planning a trip to Lima, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Lima, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Lima

We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Lima below.

Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
La Aurora - Casa de Cambio / Money ExchangeTienda 5, Av. José Pardo 610, Miraflores 15074, Peru+51 1 4478117
Universal House ExchangeTda. 30, Pasaje Central 190, Santiago de Surco 15039, Peru+51 1 5606890
Casa de cambio Rey's 2C. Schell 331, Miraflores 15074, Peru+51 999 631 178
Securex - El mejor tipo de cambio onlinePiso 4, Av. Primavera 543, San Borja 15037, Peru+51 1 7162518
CHANGE HOUSE "ANITA"Av. Primavera 282, Santiago de Surco 15037, Peru+51 1 3724006
RextieOf. 101, Av. José Gálvez Barrenechea 566, San Isidro 15036, Peru+51 1 7003301
Tucambista - Cambia soles y dolares onlineInt 201, Av. del Parque Sur 468, San Isidro 15036, Peru+51 1 7436643
Jet PerúCesar Lopez Rojas 155, San Miguel (dentro Local Metro Av, La Marina, C. Teniente Cesar Lopez Rojas 155, San Miguel 15088, Peru+51 1 2787677
Securex - Casa de cambio digitalAv. Primavera 543, San Borja 15037, Peru+51 1 7162518
La PuntaAv. Coronel Bolognesi 603, La Punta 07021, Peru-
Peruvian nuevo sol rate today

When you're in Lima, and also the rest of Peru, the official currency is the Peruvian nuevo sol.

Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Peruvian nuevo sol is PEN, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Lima

Before exchanging money in Lima or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Peru for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Peru banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Peruvian nuevo sol for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Lima. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
