Where to exchange money in Kamloops

If you’re planning a trip to Kamloops, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Kamloops. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Currency exchanges in Kamloops

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Kamloops.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Cash Money789 Fortune Dr #20, Kamloops, BC V2B 2L3, Canada+1 250-554-2301
Money Mart450 Lansdowne St #217, Kamloops, BC V2C 1Y3, Canada+1 250-372-1005
Money Mart860 8th St Unit 3, Kamloops, BC V2B 2X3, Canada+1 250-554-5360
Western Union Agent LocationMoney Mart, 450 Lansdowne St Unit H, Kamloops, BC V2C 1Y3, Canada+1 250-372-1005
Kamloops Gold & Silver Exchange455 Tranquille Rd, Kamloops, BC V2B 3H3, Canada+1 250-320-3682
Western Union Agent LocationWal Mart, 1055 Hillside Dr Unit 100, Kamloops, BC V2E 2S5, Canada+1 250-374-1591
Western Union Agent LocationSafeway, 750 Fortune Dr, Kamloops, BC V2B 2L2, Canada+1 250-376-4129
Easyfinancial Services1395 Hillside Dr #73, Kamloops, BC V2E 2R7, Canada+1 250-851-0005
MoneyGram1210 Summit Dr, Kamloops, BC V2C 6M0, Canada+1 250-374-0477
MoneyGram450 Lansdowne St #216, Kamloops, BC V2C 1Y0, Canada+1 250-852-6200
Canadian dollar rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Canada use Canadian dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Kamloops — and the rest of Canada — is Canadian dollar.

You can also find it written as CAD in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Kamloops

Before exchanging money in Kamloops or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Canada for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Kamloops. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
