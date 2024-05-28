Where to exchange money in Joliet

Before you set out exploring in Joliet, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Joliet that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Currency exchanges in Joliet

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Joliet.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Collins St Currency Exchange405 Ward Ave, Joliet, IL 60432, USA+1 815-722-2900
West Side Currency Exchange1400 W Jefferson St, Joliet, IL 60435, USA+1 815-725-3113
New Hillcrest Currency Exchange1701 N Larkin Ave B - 1, Joliet, IL 60403, USA+1 815-729-1005
Western Union360 N Chicago St, Joliet, IL 60432, USA+1 815-723-4334
Walmart Money Center2424 W Jefferson St, Joliet, IL 60435, USA+1 815-744-7575
New Lenox Currency Exchange358 W Maple St, New Lenox, IL 60451, USA+1 815-485-0400
DolEx Dollar Express569 Collins St, Joliet, IL 60432, USA+1 800-892-0210
MoneyGram809 Plainfield Rd, Joliet, IL 60435, USA+1 815-727-8702
Western Union358 E Cass St, Joliet, IL 60432, USA+1 815-727-0033
Icoin Inc.151 Springfield Ave, Joliet, IL 60435, USA+1 815-730-8808
US dollar rate today

The accepted currency in Joliet and across United States is the US dollar.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Joliet

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Joliet. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Joliet. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
