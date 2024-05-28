Where to exchange money in Joliet
Before you set out exploring in Joliet, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Joliet that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Joliet
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Joliet.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Collins St Currency Exchange
|405 Ward Ave, Joliet, IL 60432, USA
|+1 815-722-2900
|West Side Currency Exchange
|1400 W Jefferson St, Joliet, IL 60435, USA
|+1 815-725-3113
|New Hillcrest Currency Exchange
|1701 N Larkin Ave B - 1, Joliet, IL 60403, USA
|+1 815-729-1005
|Western Union
|360 N Chicago St, Joliet, IL 60432, USA
|+1 815-723-4334
|Walmart Money Center
|2424 W Jefferson St, Joliet, IL 60435, USA
|+1 815-744-7575
|New Lenox Currency Exchange
|358 W Maple St, New Lenox, IL 60451, USA
|+1 815-485-0400
|DolEx Dollar Express
|569 Collins St, Joliet, IL 60432, USA
|+1 800-892-0210
|MoneyGram
|809 Plainfield Rd, Joliet, IL 60435, USA
|+1 815-727-8702
|Western Union
|358 E Cass St, Joliet, IL 60432, USA
|+1 815-727-0033
|Icoin Inc.
|151 Springfield Ave, Joliet, IL 60435, USA
|+1 815-730-8808
US dollar rate today
The accepted currency in Joliet and across United States is the US dollar.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Joliet
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Joliet. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Joliet. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.