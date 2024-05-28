Where to exchange money in Honolulu
If you’re planning a trip to Honolulu, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Honolulu. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Honolulu
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Honolulu.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Currency Exchange International
|2330 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
|+1 808-664-0216
|Money Mart
|435-B, 435 Atkinson Dr Ste B, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
|+1 808-946-2435
|Global Currency
|Hyatt Regency Resort & Spa, 2424 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
|+1 800-210-8961
|Pacific Money Exchange
|339 Royal Hawaiian Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
|+1 808-924-9318
|Money Mart
|1419 Dillingham Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
|+1 808-848-2435
|Currency Exchange International
|98-1005 Moanalua Rd, Aiea, HI 96701, USA
|+1 808-487-9161
|Money Exchange
|United States, Hawaii, Honolulu, Seaside Ave, # 302
|+1 808-926-3954
|Western Union
|435 Atkinson Dr Ste B, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
|+1 808-946-2435
|American Savings Bank
|1209 Piikoi St, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
|+1 800-272-2566
|American Savings Bank
|1600 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
|+1 800-272-2566
US dollar rate today
The accepted currency in Honolulu and across United States is the US dollar.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Honolulu
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Honolulu. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Honolulu. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.