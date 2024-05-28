Where to exchange money in Fort Lauderdale

If you’re planning a trip to Fort Lauderdale, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Fort Lauderdale. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Fort Lauderdale

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Fort Lauderdale.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Currency Global Exchange3200 N Federal Hwy k4, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306, USA+1 754-715-6081
Galleria Currency Exchange2414 E Sunrise Blvd Kiosk T45, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, USA+1 754-206-4917
Doral Exchange2414 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, USA+1 754-206-4917
Snap money exchange LLC1104 NW 6th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, USA+1 754-333-0079
1031 EXCHANGE USA3032 E Commercial Blvd #23, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, USA+1 954-922-0220
La Paisa Money Transfer Inc3905 Davie Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312, USA+1 954-792-3873
US dollar rate today

The accepted currency in Fort Lauderdale and across United States is the US dollar.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Fort Lauderdale

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Fort Lauderdale. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Fort Lauderdale. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
Learn more about Wise
