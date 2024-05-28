Where to exchange money in Durham

If you're planning a trip to Durham, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Durham, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Durham

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Durham.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
DOLEX Dollar Express2000 Avondale Dr A, Durham, NC 27704, USA-
Currency Exchange InternationalTerminal 2, 2400 John Brantley Blvd Gate C17, Morrisville, NC 27560, USA+1 984-298-0830
Western Union2930 W Main St, Durham, NC 27705, USA+1 919-286-0400
ABC Check Cashing Durham1221 University Dr, Durham, NC 27707, USA+1 919-493-4646
Cely's Casa de Cambio3411 University Dr, Durham, NC 27707, USA+1 919-402-9173
Coinstar ExchangeFood Lion 4900, NC-55, Durham, NC 27713, USA+1 855-462-6702
US dollar rate today

The accepted currency in Durham and across United States is the US dollar.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Durham

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Durham. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Durham. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
