Where to exchange money in Detroit

Before you set out exploring in Detroit, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Detroit that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Currency exchanges in Detroit

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Detroit.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Atlantic Xchange Money Transfer & Currency Exchange5846 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126, USA+1 313-447-0502
AL RASHEED EXCHANGE515 Wyandotte St E, Windsor, ON N9A 3J1, Canada+1 833-309-1869
Babylon Monetary Services - Currency Exchange & Money Transfer793 Wyandotte St E, Windsor, ON N9A 3J5, Canada+1 519-968-3558
Windsor Station Currency Exchange298 Walker Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2M9, Canada+1 519-258-7994
Continental Currency3100 Howard Ave, Windsor, ON N8X 3Y8, Canada+1 519-250-1007
CanAm Currency Exchange3234 Dougall Ave, Windsor, ON N9E 1S6, Canada+1 519-915-5151
Quixend Money Transfer11921 Conant, Hamtramck, MI 48212, USA+1 313-892-7363
American Currency Exchange Llc344 N Old Woodward Ave #100, Birmingham, MI 48009, USA+1 248-203-9883
Sentt Money Transfer3 Parklane Blvd Suite 1127, Dearborn, MI 48126, USA+1 313-474-2444
CryptoFlip Cryptocurrency Exchange2646 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48207, USA+1 313-393-7101
US dollar rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does United States use US dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Detroit — and the rest of United States — is US dollar.

You can also find it written as USD in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Detroit

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Detroit. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange

Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Detroit. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
