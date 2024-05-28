Where to exchange money in Cincinnati

If you're planning a trip to Cincinnati, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Cincinnati, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Cincinnati

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Cincinnati.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Bannockburn Global Forex255 E 5th St Floor 8, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA+1 513-386-7400
Western Union406 Main St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA+1 513-721-0840
Coinstar1 W Corry St, Cincinnati, OH 45219, USA+1 800-928-2274
Western Union702 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA+1 513-421-4200
Western UnionUS Bank, 925 W W 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45203, USA+1 513-361-8252
Ria Money Transfer - KrogerKroger, 8241 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45216, USA+1 844-297-1287
CoinstarRemke Market, 3872 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209, USA+1 800-928-2274
Compare price
US dollar rate today

The accepted currency in Cincinnati and across United States is the US dollar.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Cincinnati

Before exchanging money in Cincinnati or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the USA for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Cincinnati. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
