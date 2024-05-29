Where to exchange money in Chilliwack

Are you heading to Chilliwack? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.

We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Chilliwack that you can visit in person.

There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Chilliwack

We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Chilliwack below.

Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Money Mart45805 Luckakuck Way #107, Chilliwack, BC V2R 5S3, Canada+1 604-824-8018
Cash Money45863 Yale Rd #120, Chilliwack, BC V2P 2N6, Canada+1 604-792-1005
Ria Money Transfer Agent46240 Yale Rd #1, Chilliwack, BC V2P 2P3, Canada+1 604-378-4555
Western Union Agent LocationMoney Mart, 45805 Luckakuck Way #107, Chilliwack, BC V2R 5S3, Canada+1 604-824-8018
Common Exchange46041 Victoria Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4X5, Canada+1 604-795-5511
Western Union Agent LocationSafeway Sardis, 45610 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack, BC V2R 1A2, Canada+1 604-858-8115
Speedy Cash Payday Advances9124 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4R4, Canada+1 604-393-3141
MoneyGram45905 Yale Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 2M6, Canada+1 604-792-7377
Western Union Agent LocationWal Mart Customer Service Desk, 8249 Eagle Landing Pkwy, Chilliwack, BC V2P 0E2, Canada+1 604-792-7522
Easyfinancial Services45793 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack, BC V2R 5S3, Canada+1 604-824-2177
  • 2.79 USD
  • 5.14 USDOur fee
  • 7.93 USDTotal fees
  • =
    992.07 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    1.3634
Compare price
Get started

Canadian dollar rate today

The currency used in Chilliwack, as well as the rest of Canada is Canadian dollar.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Canadian dollar is CAD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Chilliwack

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Chilliwack. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

As you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Chilliwack. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
Learn more about Wise
Please see terms of use and product availability for your region or visit Wise fees and pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.