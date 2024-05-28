Where to exchange money in Buenos Aires

Before you set out exploring in Buenos Aires, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Buenos Aires that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Currency exchanges in Buenos Aires

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Buenos Aires.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Cambio Baires OnceAv. Corrientes 2254, C1046 CABA, Argentina+54 11 4972-4987
Cambio Baires Barrio NorteAv. Sta. Fe 2349, C1123 CABA, Argentina+54 11 5829-5970
Cambio baires Plaza ItaliaAv. Sta. Fe 4114, C1425 CABA, Argentina+54 11 4969-1665
Sucursal-WUSantiago del Estero 304, C1091 CABA, Argentina+54 11 3909-4921
CashgoargMontevideo 833, C1019 ABQ, Buenos Aires, Argentina+54 11 2772-6967
Cambio Baires Puerto MaderoCKL, Pierina Dealessi 578, C1107 CABA, Argentina+54 11 3567-2375
CAMBIO POSADASPosadas 1562, 1112 CABA, Argentina+54 11 4805-7096
Moreno Expres - REDCOINMoreno 955, C1091 CABA, Argentina+54 11 2635-0160
Enviar Western UnionPres. José Evaristo Uriburu 1718, C1114AAT CABA, Argentina+54 11 5939-2540
Cambio Baires Parque PatriciosLa Rioja 2074, C1264 CABA, Argentina+54 11 3144-6709
Argentine peso rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Argentina use Argentine peso?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Buenos Aires — and the rest of Argentina — is Argentine peso.

You can also find it written as ARS in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Buenos Aires

When exchanging money in Buenos Aires or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Argentina long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Argentina banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.

5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Argentine peso for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Buenos Aires. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
