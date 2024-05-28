Where to exchange money in Brooklyn

If you're planning a trip to Brooklyn, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Brooklyn, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Brooklyn

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Brooklyn.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Check Cashing & Foreign Currency Exchange433 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA+1 718-467-4300
Check Cashing & Foreign Currency Exchange1103 Quentin Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11229, USA+1 718-627-5000
CFSC Checks Cashed 8th Avenue4822 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220, USA+1 718-853-1210
Prabhu Money Transfer1061 B Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230, USA+1 929-500-4108
Sonali Exchange Co Inc474 McDonald Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218, USA+1 718-853-9558
CFSC Checks Cashed Ave Z1407 Avenue Z, Brooklyn, NY 11235, USA+1 718-743-3126
CFSC Checks Cashed New Utrecht6218 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219, USA+1 718-232-7848
Uno Forex1226 Broadway, New York, NY 10001, USA+1 212-279-6150
US Money Express Co167 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA+1 718-349-1320
CFSC Checks Cashed 84th2471 84th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214, USA+1 718-265-0969
US dollar rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does United States use US dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Brooklyn — and the rest of United States — is US dollar.

You can also find it written as USD in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Brooklyn

Before exchanging money in Brooklyn or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the USA for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Brooklyn. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
