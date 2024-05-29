Where to exchange money in Barrie

Are you heading to Barrie? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.

We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Barrie that you can visit in person.

There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.

Currency exchanges in Barrie

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Barrie.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Continental Currency Exchange509 Bayfield St Unit #J020, Barrie, ON L4M 4Z8, Canada+1 705-503-4400
Canadian dollar rate today

The currency used in Barrie, as well as the rest of Canada is Canadian dollar.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Canadian dollar is CAD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Barrie

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Barrie. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Barrie. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
