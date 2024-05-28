Where to exchange money in Albuquerque
If you're planning a trip to Albuquerque, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Albuquerque, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Albuquerque
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Albuquerque below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|CASA DE CAMBIO LA MONEDITA # 1
|1624 Goff Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105, USA
|+1 505-369-1689
|Jewelry Roundup at Gold and Silver Exchange
|6101 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA
|+1 505-884-9230
|Casa De Cambio
|Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108, USA
|-
|Electronic Money Company | Merchant Services
|7027 Montgomery Blvd NE suite b, Albuquerque, NM 87109, USA
|+1 505-296-2847
|Albuquerque Coins
|3216 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA
|+1 505-881-4865
|CASA DE CAMBIO LA MONEDITA # 2
|CASA DE CAMBIO LA MONEDITA, 6205 Central Ave NW suite 1, Albuquerque, NM 87105, USA
|+1 505-322-2936
|Walmart Money Center
|Albuquerque, NM 87107, USA
|-
|ACE Cash Express
|1521 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, USA
|+1 505-296-2114
|MoneyGram
|301 San Mateo Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108, USA
|-
|Us Trust
|303 Roma Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, USA
|+1 505-282-7714
The currency used in Albuquerque, as well as the rest of United States is US dollar.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Albuquerque
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Albuquerque. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
As you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Albuquerque. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
