Where to exchange money in Albuquerque

If you're planning a trip to Albuquerque, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you're visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

on this page, we'll show you the best places to exchange currency in Albuquerque

Currency exchanges in Albuquerque

We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Albuquerque below.

Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
CASA DE CAMBIO LA MONEDITA # 11624 Goff Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105, USA+1 505-369-1689
Jewelry Roundup at Gold and Silver Exchange6101 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA+1 505-884-9230
Casa De CambioCentral Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108, USA-
Electronic Money Company | Merchant Services7027 Montgomery Blvd NE suite b, Albuquerque, NM 87109, USA+1 505-296-2847
Albuquerque Coins3216 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA+1 505-881-4865
CASA DE CAMBIO LA MONEDITA # 2CASA DE CAMBIO LA MONEDITA, 6205 Central Ave NW suite 1, Albuquerque, NM 87105, USA+1 505-322-2936
Walmart Money CenterAlbuquerque, NM 87107, USA-
ACE Cash Express1521 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, USA+1 505-296-2114
MoneyGram301 San Mateo Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108, USA-
Us Trust303 Roma Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, USA+1 505-282-7714
US dollar rate today

The currency used in Albuquerque, as well as the rest of United States is US dollar.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Albuquerque

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Albuquerque. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Bottom line

As you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Albuquerque. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
