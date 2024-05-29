Where to exchange money in Abbotsford
If you’re planning a trip to Abbotsford, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Abbotsford. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Abbotsford
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Abbotsford.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Columbia Currency Exchange
|3240 Mount Lehman Rd #108, Abbotsford, BC V4X 2M9, Canada
|+1 604-625-2231
|Money Mart
|32465 South Fraser Way #2, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1X4, Canada
|+1 604-504-1855
|Cash Money
|33258 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B3, Canada
|+1 778-856-1104
|Western Union Agent Location
|Grover Video & Laser, 2448 Clearbrook Rd Unit # 1, Abbotsford, BC V2T 2X8, Canada
|+1 604-897-3610
|OnTime Money Exchange
|32083 Hillcrest Ave #122, Abbotsford, BC V2S 1S3, Canada
|+1 778-552-2115
|WALIA FOREX LTD
|2599 Cedar Park Pl unit 2a, Abbotsford, BC V2T 3S4, Canada
|+1 778-822-8410
|Western Union Agent Location
|Cash Money, 33258 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B3, Canada
|+1 778-856-1104
|MoneyGram
|2070 Sumas Way #107, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2C7, Canada
|+1 604-746-2660
|Sidhu Money Exchange
|3710 Townline Rd Unit 100, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5W8, Canada
|+1 604-746-3131
|Western Union Agent Location
|Money Mart, 2047 Sumas Way Unit 16, Abbotsford, BC V2S 8H6, Canada
|+1 604-870-9611
Canadian dollar rate today
The accepted currency in Abbotsford and across Canada is the Canadian dollar.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Canadian dollar is CAD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Abbotsford
Before exchanging money in Abbotsford or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Canada for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Abbotsford. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
