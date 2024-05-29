Where to exchange money in Abbotsford

If you’re planning a trip to Abbotsford, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Abbotsford. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Currency exchanges in Abbotsford

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Abbotsford.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Columbia Currency Exchange3240 Mount Lehman Rd #108, Abbotsford, BC V4X 2M9, Canada+1 604-625-2231
Money Mart32465 South Fraser Way #2, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1X4, Canada+1 604-504-1855
Cash Money33258 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B3, Canada+1 778-856-1104
Western Union Agent LocationGrover Video & Laser, 2448 Clearbrook Rd Unit # 1, Abbotsford, BC V2T 2X8, Canada+1 604-897-3610
OnTime Money Exchange32083 Hillcrest Ave #122, Abbotsford, BC V2S 1S3, Canada+1 778-552-2115
WALIA FOREX LTD2599 Cedar Park Pl unit 2a, Abbotsford, BC V2T 3S4, Canada+1 778-822-8410
Western Union Agent LocationCash Money, 33258 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B3, Canada+1 778-856-1104
MoneyGram2070 Sumas Way #107, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2C7, Canada+1 604-746-2660
Sidhu Money Exchange3710 Townline Rd Unit 100, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5W8, Canada+1 604-746-3131
Western Union Agent LocationMoney Mart, 2047 Sumas Way Unit 16, Abbotsford, BC V2S 8H6, Canada+1 604-870-9611
Canadian dollar rate today

The accepted currency in Abbotsford and across Canada is the Canadian dollar.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Canadian dollar is CAD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Abbotsford

Before exchanging money in Abbotsford or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Canada for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Abbotsford. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
