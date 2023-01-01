CFP francs to CFA francs beac today

Convert XPF to XAF at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
5585 xaf

1.00000 XPF = 5.58489 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091390.93091.496721.668140.964618.7721
1 GBP1.1478411.2527104.3791.718081.914861.1072121.5484
1 USD0.916350.798276183.32351.37151.528580.883917.2016
1 INR0.01099740.009580440.012001410.01645990.01834520.01060810.206444

Conversion rates CFP Franc / CFA Franc BEAC
1 XPF5.58489 XAF
5 XPF27.92445 XAF
10 XPF55.84890 XAF
20 XPF111.69780 XAF
50 XPF279.24450 XAF
100 XPF558.48900 XAF
250 XPF1396.22250 XAF
500 XPF2792.44500 XAF
1000 XPF5584.89000 XAF
2000 XPF11169.78000 XAF
5000 XPF27924.45000 XAF
10000 XPF55848.90000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / CFP Franc
1 XAF0.17905 XPF
5 XAF0.89527 XPF
10 XAF1.79055 XPF
20 XAF3.58110 XPF
50 XAF8.95275 XPF
100 XAF17.90550 XPF
250 XAF44.76375 XPF
500 XAF89.52750 XPF
1000 XAF179.05500 XPF
2000 XAF358.11000 XPF
5000 XAF895.27500 XPF
10000 XAF1790.55000 XPF