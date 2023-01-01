CFA francs BCEAO to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert XOF to UZS at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
20492.90 uzs

1.00000 XOF = 20.49290 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
1 USD10.7984031.371350.916451.528710.11751.33995817.431
1 GBP1.252511.717621.147841.914712.67221.678291023.83
1 CAD0.7292080.58220210.6682631.114747.377770.977103596.078
1 EUR1.09120.87121.4964211.6681211.04021.46215891.981

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Uzbekistan Som
1 XOF20.49290 UZS
5 XOF102.46450 UZS
10 XOF204.92900 UZS
20 XOF409.85800 UZS
50 XOF1024.64500 UZS
100 XOF2049.29000 UZS
250 XOF5123.22500 UZS
500 XOF10246.45000 UZS
1000 XOF20492.90000 UZS
2000 XOF40985.80000 UZS
5000 XOF102464.50000 UZS
10000 XOF204929.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UZS0.04880 XOF
5 UZS0.24399 XOF
10 UZS0.48797 XOF
20 UZS0.97595 XOF
50 UZS2.43988 XOF
100 UZS4.87975 XOF
250 UZS12.19937 XOF
500 UZS24.39875 XOF
1000 UZS48.79750 XOF
2000 UZS97.59500 XOF
5000 UZS243.98750 XOF
10000 UZS487.97500 XOF