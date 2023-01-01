CFA francs BCEAO to Ugandan shillings today

Convert XOF to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
6,330 ugx

1.00000 XOF = 6.32985 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ugandan Shilling
1 XOF6.32985 UGX
5 XOF31.64925 UGX
10 XOF63.29850 UGX
20 XOF126.59700 UGX
50 XOF316.49250 UGX
100 XOF632.98500 UGX
250 XOF1582.46250 UGX
500 XOF3164.92500 UGX
1000 XOF6329.85000 UGX
2000 XOF12659.70000 UGX
5000 XOF31649.25000 UGX
10000 XOF63298.50000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UGX0.15798 XOF
5 UGX0.78991 XOF
10 UGX1.57982 XOF
20 UGX3.15964 XOF
50 UGX7.89910 XOF
100 UGX15.79820 XOF
250 UGX39.49550 XOF
500 UGX78.99100 XOF
1000 UGX157.98200 XOF
2000 UGX315.96400 XOF
5000 UGX789.91000 XOF
10000 UGX1579.82000 XOF