Convert XOF to UGX at the real exchange rate

CFA francs BCEAO to Ugandan shillings today

1,000 xof
6,050 ugx

CFA1.000 XOF = Ush6.050 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:25
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ugandan Shilling
1 XOF6.05035 UGX
5 XOF30.25175 UGX
10 XOF60.50350 UGX
20 XOF121.00700 UGX
50 XOF302.51750 UGX
100 XOF605.03500 UGX
250 XOF1,512.58750 UGX
500 XOF3,025.17500 UGX
1000 XOF6,050.35000 UGX
2000 XOF12,100.70000 UGX
5000 XOF30,251.75000 UGX
10000 XOF60,503.50000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UGX0.16528 XOF
5 UGX0.82640 XOF
10 UGX1.65280 XOF
20 UGX3.30560 XOF
50 UGX8.26400 XOF
100 UGX16.52800 XOF
250 UGX41.32000 XOF
500 UGX82.64000 XOF
1000 UGX165.28000 XOF
2000 UGX330.56000 XOF
5000 UGX826.40000 XOF
10000 UGX1,652.80000 XOF