1 Ugandan shilling to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert UGX to XOF at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = CFA0.1653 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 UGX to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16580.1658
Low0.15850.1578
Average0.16270.1608
Change4.32%2.01%
View full history

1 UGX to XOF stats

The performance of UGX to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1658 and a 30 day low of 0.1585. This means the 30 day average was 0.1627. The change for UGX to XOF was 4.32.

The performance of UGX to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1658 and a 90 day low of 0.1578. This means the 90 day average was 0.1608. The change for UGX to XOF was 2.01.

Track market ratesView UGX to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9231.3190.77184.0731,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8291,135.770.92
1 EUR1.0831.63111.4280.83591.0471,852.251.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58563.7551,297.011.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shilling

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UGX0.16531 XOF
5 UGX0.82657 XOF
10 UGX1.65314 XOF
20 UGX3.30628 XOF
50 UGX8.26570 XOF
100 UGX16.53140 XOF
250 UGX41.32850 XOF
500 UGX82.65700 XOF
1000 UGX165.31400 XOF
2000 UGX330.62800 XOF
5000 UGX826.57000 XOF
10000 UGX1,653.14000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ugandan Shilling
1 XOF6.04909 UGX
5 XOF30.24545 UGX
10 XOF60.49090 UGX
20 XOF120.98180 UGX
50 XOF302.45450 UGX
100 XOF604.90900 UGX
250 XOF1,512.27250 UGX
500 XOF3,024.54500 UGX
1000 XOF6,049.09000 UGX
2000 XOF12,098.18000 UGX
5000 XOF30,245.45000 UGX
10000 XOF60,490.90000 UGX