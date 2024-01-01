500 Ugandan shillings to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert UGX to XOF at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = CFA0.1653 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 UGX to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16580.1658
Low0.15850.1578
Average0.16270.1608
Change4.33%2.01%
View full history

1 UGX to XOF stats

The performance of UGX to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1658 and a 30 day low of 0.1585. This means the 30 day average was 0.1627. The change for UGX to XOF was 4.33.

The performance of UGX to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1658 and a 90 day low of 0.1578. This means the 90 day average was 0.1608. The change for UGX to XOF was 2.01.

Track market ratesView UGX to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9231.3190.77184.0751,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8261,135.690.92
1 EUR1.0831.63111.4280.83591.0451,852.161.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58563.7611,297.111.051

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UGX0.16532 XOF
5 UGX0.82662 XOF
10 UGX1.65323 XOF
20 UGX3.30646 XOF
50 UGX8.26615 XOF
100 UGX16.53230 XOF
250 UGX41.33075 XOF
500 UGX82.66150 XOF
1000 UGX165.32300 XOF
2000 UGX330.64600 XOF
5000 UGX826.61500 XOF
10000 UGX1,653.23000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ugandan Shilling
1 XOF6.04878 UGX
5 XOF30.24390 UGX
10 XOF60.48780 UGX
20 XOF120.97560 UGX
50 XOF302.43900 UGX
100 XOF604.87800 UGX
250 XOF1,512.19500 UGX
500 XOF3,024.39000 UGX
1000 XOF6,048.78000 UGX
2000 XOF12,097.56000 UGX
5000 XOF30,243.90000 UGX
10000 XOF60,487.80000 UGX