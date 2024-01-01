1 CFA franc BCEAO to Ugandan shillings

Convert XOF to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 xof
6 ugx

1.00000 XOF = 6.36388 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:02
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7845291.33510.913151.488659.93771.32865884.841
1 GBP1.2746511.701791.1641.8975112.66711.693561127.86
1 CAD0.7490080.58761810.6839941.115017.443410.995169662.753
1 EUR1.095050.859111.46211.6301510.88231.45494968.945

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ugandan Shilling
1 XOF6.36388 UGX
5 XOF31.81940 UGX
10 XOF63.63880 UGX
20 XOF127.27760 UGX
50 XOF318.19400 UGX
100 XOF636.38800 UGX
250 XOF1590.97000 UGX
500 XOF3181.94000 UGX
1000 XOF6363.88000 UGX
2000 XOF12727.76000 UGX
5000 XOF31819.40000 UGX
10000 XOF63638.80000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UGX0.15714 XOF
5 UGX0.78568 XOF
10 UGX1.57137 XOF
20 UGX3.14274 XOF
50 UGX7.85685 XOF
100 UGX15.71370 XOF
250 UGX39.28425 XOF
500 UGX78.56850 XOF
1000 UGX157.13700 XOF
2000 UGX314.27400 XOF
5000 UGX785.68500 XOF
10000 UGX1571.37000 XOF