500 CFA francs BCEAO to Ugandan shillings

Convert XOF to UGX at the real exchange rate

500 xof
3,182 ugx

1.00000 XOF = 6.36422 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7844981.33510.913151.488659.937751.3286884.788
1 GBP1.274711.701851.163981.8975812.66761.693571127.84
1 CAD0.7490080.58759510.6839311.115017.443450.995131662.713
1 EUR1.095150.859121.4621311.6302910.88331.45502968.976

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ugandan Shilling
1 XOF6.36422 UGX
5 XOF31.82110 UGX
10 XOF63.64220 UGX
20 XOF127.28440 UGX
50 XOF318.21100 UGX
100 XOF636.42200 UGX
250 XOF1591.05500 UGX
500 XOF3182.11000 UGX
1000 XOF6364.22000 UGX
2000 XOF12728.44000 UGX
5000 XOF31821.10000 UGX
10000 XOF63642.20000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UGX0.15713 XOF
5 UGX0.78564 XOF
10 UGX1.57129 XOF
20 UGX3.14258 XOF
50 UGX7.85645 XOF
100 UGX15.71290 XOF
250 UGX39.28225 XOF
500 UGX78.56450 XOF
1000 UGX157.12900 XOF
2000 UGX314.25800 XOF
5000 UGX785.64500 XOF
10000 UGX1571.29000 XOF