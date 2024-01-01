Convert UGX to XOF at the real exchange rate

500 Ugandan shillings to CFA francs BCEAO

500 ugx
82 xof

Ush1.000 UGX = CFA0.1638 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:35
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9311.3510.78483.5451,515.521.375
1 AUD0.66310.6180.8960.5255.421,005.320.912
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4510.84289.7321,627.741.477
1 SGD0.741.1160.68910.58161.8531,122.031.018

How to convert Ugandan shillings to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UGX0,16383 XOF
5 UGX0,81917 XOF
10 UGX1,63834 XOF
20 UGX3,27668 XOF
50 UGX8,19170 XOF
100 UGX16,38340 XOF
250 UGX40,95850 XOF
500 UGX81,91700 XOF
1000 UGX163,83400 XOF
2000 UGX327,66800 XOF
5000 UGX819,17000 XOF
10000 UGX1.638,34000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ugandan Shilling
1 XOF6,10373 UGX
5 XOF30,51865 UGX
10 XOF61,03730 UGX
20 XOF122,07460 UGX
50 XOF305,18650 UGX
100 XOF610,37300 UGX
250 XOF1.525,93250 UGX
500 XOF3.051,86500 UGX
1000 XOF6.103,73000 UGX
2000 XOF12.207,46000 UGX
5000 XOF30.518,65000 UGX
10000 XOF61.037,30000 UGX