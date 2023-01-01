CFA francs BCEAO to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert XOF to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
4,172.03 tzs

1.00000 XOF = 4.17203 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:25
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Tanzanian Shilling
1 XOF4.17203 TZS
5 XOF20.86015 TZS
10 XOF41.72030 TZS
20 XOF83.44060 TZS
50 XOF208.60150 TZS
100 XOF417.20300 TZS
250 XOF1043.00750 TZS
500 XOF2086.01500 TZS
1000 XOF4172.03000 TZS
2000 XOF8344.06000 TZS
5000 XOF20860.15000 TZS
10000 XOF41720.30000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TZS0.23969 XOF
5 TZS1.19846 XOF
10 TZS2.39692 XOF
20 TZS4.79384 XOF
50 TZS11.98460 XOF
100 TZS23.96920 XOF
250 TZS59.92300 XOF
500 TZS119.84600 XOF
1000 TZS239.69200 XOF
2000 TZS479.38400 XOF
5000 TZS1198.46000 XOF
10000 TZS2396.92000 XOF