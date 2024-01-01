CFA francs BCEAO to Tanzanian shillings today

1,000 xof
4,280.02 tzs

CFA1.000 XOF = tzs4.280 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:26
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Tanzanian Shilling
1 XOF4.28002 TZS
5 XOF21.40010 TZS
10 XOF42.80020 TZS
20 XOF85.60040 TZS
50 XOF214.00100 TZS
100 XOF428.00200 TZS
250 XOF1,070.00500 TZS
500 XOF2,140.01000 TZS
1000 XOF4,280.02000 TZS
2000 XOF8,560.04000 TZS
5000 XOF21,400.10000 TZS
10000 XOF42,800.20000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TZS0.23364 XOF
5 TZS1.16822 XOF
10 TZS2.33644 XOF
20 TZS4.67288 XOF
50 TZS11.68220 XOF
100 TZS23.36440 XOF
250 TZS58.41100 XOF
500 TZS116.82200 XOF
1000 TZS233.64400 XOF
2000 TZS467.28800 XOF
5000 TZS1,168.22000 XOF
10000 TZS2,336.44000 XOF