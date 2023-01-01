5000 Tanzanian shillings to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert TZS to XOF at the real exchange rate

5,000 tzs
1,197 xof

1.00000 TZS = 0.23947 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TZS0.23947 XOF
5 TZS1.19738 XOF
10 TZS2.39475 XOF
20 TZS4.78950 XOF
50 TZS11.97375 XOF
100 TZS23.94750 XOF
250 TZS59.86875 XOF
500 TZS119.73750 XOF
1000 TZS239.47500 XOF
2000 TZS478.95000 XOF
5000 TZS1197.37500 XOF
10000 TZS2394.75000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Tanzanian Shilling
1 XOF4.17580 TZS
5 XOF20.87900 TZS
10 XOF41.75800 TZS
20 XOF83.51600 TZS
50 XOF208.79000 TZS
100 XOF417.58000 TZS
250 XOF1043.95000 TZS
500 XOF2087.90000 TZS
1000 XOF4175.80000 TZS
2000 XOF8351.60000 TZS
5000 XOF20879.00000 TZS
10000 XOF41758.00000 TZS