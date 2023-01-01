CFA francs BCEAO to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert XOF to TOP at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
3.98 top

1.00000 XOF = 0.00398 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.091190.91191.49651.668220.964618.7739
1 GBP1.1479711.25255104.3641.717931.915071.1073421.5519
1 USD0.91650.798371183.32131.371551.528940.884117.2064
1 INR0.01099970.009581840.012001710.0164610.01834990.01061070.206507

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Tongan Paʻanga
1 XOF0.00398 TOP
5 XOF0.01991 TOP
10 XOF0.03981 TOP
20 XOF0.07963 TOP
50 XOF0.19906 TOP
100 XOF0.39813 TOP
250 XOF0.99532 TOP
500 XOF1.99064 TOP
1000 XOF3.98128 TOP
2000 XOF7.96256 TOP
5000 XOF19.90640 TOP
10000 XOF39.81280 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TOP251.17600 XOF
5 TOP1255.88000 XOF
10 TOP2511.76000 XOF
20 TOP5023.52000 XOF
50 TOP12558.80000 XOF
100 TOP25117.60000 XOF
250 TOP62794.00000 XOF
500 TOP125588.00000 XOF
1000 TOP251176.00000 XOF
2000 TOP502352.00000 XOF
5000 TOP1255880.00000 XOF
10000 TOP2511760.00000 XOF