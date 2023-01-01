20 Tongan paʻangas to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert TOP to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 top
5,168 xof

1.00000 TOP = 258.37800 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TOP258.37800 XOF
5 TOP1291.89000 XOF
10 TOP2583.78000 XOF
20 TOP5167.56000 XOF
50 TOP12918.90000 XOF
100 TOP25837.80000 XOF
250 TOP64594.50000 XOF
500 TOP129189.00000 XOF
1000 TOP258378.00000 XOF
2000 TOP516756.00000 XOF
5000 TOP1291890.00000 XOF
10000 TOP2583780.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Tongan Paʻanga
1 XOF0.00387 TOP
5 XOF0.01935 TOP
10 XOF0.03870 TOP
20 XOF0.07741 TOP
50 XOF0.19351 TOP
100 XOF0.38703 TOP
250 XOF0.96758 TOP
500 XOF1.93515 TOP
1000 XOF3.87030 TOP
2000 XOF7.74060 TOP
5000 XOF19.35150 TOP
10000 XOF38.70300 TOP