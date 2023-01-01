CFA francs BCEAO to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert XOF to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
5.84 tmt

1.00000 XOF = 0.00584 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Turkmenistani Manat
1 XOF0.00584 TMT
5 XOF0.02919 TMT
10 XOF0.05837 TMT
20 XOF0.11674 TMT
50 XOF0.29186 TMT
100 XOF0.58372 TMT
250 XOF1.45929 TMT
500 XOF2.91858 TMT
1000 XOF5.83716 TMT
2000 XOF11.67432 TMT
5000 XOF29.18580 TMT
10000 XOF58.37160 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TMT171.31600 XOF
5 TMT856.58000 XOF
10 TMT1713.16000 XOF
20 TMT3426.32000 XOF
50 TMT8565.80000 XOF
100 TMT17131.60000 XOF
250 TMT42829.00000 XOF
500 TMT85658.00000 XOF
1000 TMT171316.00000 XOF
2000 TMT342632.00000 XOF
5000 TMT856580.00000 XOF
10000 TMT1713160.00000 XOF