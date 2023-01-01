CFA francs BCEAO to Panamanian balboas today

Convert XOF to PAB at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
1.67 pab

1.00000 XOF = 0.00167 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Panamanian Balboa
1 XOF0.00167 PAB
5 XOF0.00835 PAB
10 XOF0.01670 PAB
20 XOF0.03340 PAB
50 XOF0.08351 PAB
100 XOF0.16701 PAB
250 XOF0.41754 PAB
500 XOF0.83508 PAB
1000 XOF1.67015 PAB
2000 XOF3.34030 PAB
5000 XOF8.35075 PAB
10000 XOF16.70150 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PAB598.75000 XOF
5 PAB2993.75000 XOF
10 PAB5987.50000 XOF
20 PAB11975.00000 XOF
50 PAB29937.50000 XOF
100 PAB59875.00000 XOF
250 PAB149687.50000 XOF
500 PAB299375.00000 XOF
1000 PAB598750.00000 XOF
2000 PAB1197500.00000 XOF
5000 PAB2993750.00000 XOF
10000 PAB5987500.00000 XOF