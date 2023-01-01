CFA francs BCEAO to Mozambican meticals today

Convert XOF to MZN

1000 xof
106.70 mzn

1.00000 XOF = 0.10670 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:28
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mozambican Metical
1 XOF0.10670 MZN
5 XOF0.53348 MZN
10 XOF1.06697 MZN
20 XOF2.13394 MZN
50 XOF5.33485 MZN
100 XOF10.66970 MZN
250 XOF26.67425 MZN
500 XOF53.34850 MZN
1000 XOF106.69700 MZN
2000 XOF213.39400 MZN
5000 XOF533.48500 MZN
10000 XOF1066.97000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MZN9.37231 XOF
5 MZN46.86155 XOF
10 MZN93.72310 XOF
20 MZN187.44620 XOF
50 MZN468.61550 XOF
100 MZN937.23100 XOF
250 MZN2343.07750 XOF
500 MZN4686.15500 XOF
1000 MZN9372.31000 XOF
2000 MZN18744.62000 XOF
5000 MZN46861.55000 XOF
10000 MZN93723.10000 XOF