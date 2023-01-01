CFA francs BCEAO to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert XOF to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
5,795.41 mnt

1.00000 XOF = 5.79541 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.09190.90481.496091.667810.964718.7618
1 GBP1.1481111.2526104.371.717691.914851.1075821.5408
1 USD0.91660.798339183.32251.37131.52870.884217.1969
1 INR0.01100050.009581320.012001610.01645770.01834680.01061180.20639

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mongolian Tugrik
1 XOF5.79541 MNT
5 XOF28.97705 MNT
10 XOF57.95410 MNT
20 XOF115.90820 MNT
50 XOF289.77050 MNT
100 XOF579.54100 MNT
250 XOF1448.85250 MNT
500 XOF2897.70500 MNT
1000 XOF5795.41000 MNT
2000 XOF11590.82000 MNT
5000 XOF28977.05000 MNT
10000 XOF57954.10000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MNT0.17255 XOF
5 MNT0.86275 XOF
10 MNT1.72550 XOF
20 MNT3.45100 XOF
50 MNT8.62750 XOF
100 MNT17.25500 XOF
250 MNT43.13750 XOF
500 MNT86.27500 XOF
1000 MNT172.55000 XOF
2000 MNT345.10000 XOF
5000 MNT862.75000 XOF
10000 MNT1725.50000 XOF