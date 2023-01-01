CFA francs BCEAO to South Korean wons today

Convert XOF to KRW at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
2174 krw

1.00000 XOF = 2.17430 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7984351.37160.916651.5297510.12161.34015817.506
1 GBP1.2524511.717861.147971.9159412.67681.678471023.89
1 CAD0.7290760.58211910.6683251.115317.379410.977071596.024
1 EUR1.09090.87111.4962811.6688111.04171.46197891.817

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / South Korean Won
1 XOF2.17430 KRW
5 XOF10.87150 KRW
10 XOF21.74300 KRW
20 XOF43.48600 KRW
50 XOF108.71500 KRW
100 XOF217.43000 KRW
250 XOF543.57500 KRW
500 XOF1087.15000 KRW
1000 XOF2174.30000 KRW
2000 XOF4348.60000 KRW
5000 XOF10871.50000 KRW
10000 XOF21743.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KRW0.45992 XOF
5 KRW2.29960 XOF
10 KRW4.59919 XOF
20 KRW9.19838 XOF
50 KRW22.99595 XOF
100 KRW45.99190 XOF
250 KRW114.97975 XOF
500 KRW229.95950 XOF
1000 KRW459.91900 XOF
2000 KRW919.83800 XOF
5000 KRW2299.59500 XOF
10000 KRW4599.19000 XOF