CFA francs BCEAO to Jamaican dollars today

Convert XOF to JMD at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
260.11 jmd

1.00000 XOF = 0.26011 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Jamaican Dollar
1 XOF0.26011 JMD
5 XOF1.30054 JMD
10 XOF2.60109 JMD
20 XOF5.20218 JMD
50 XOF13.00545 JMD
100 XOF26.01090 JMD
250 XOF65.02725 JMD
500 XOF130.05450 JMD
1000 XOF260.10900 JMD
2000 XOF520.21800 JMD
5000 XOF1300.54500 JMD
10000 XOF2601.09000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 JMD3.84455 XOF
5 JMD19.22275 XOF
10 JMD38.44550 XOF
20 JMD76.89100 XOF
50 JMD192.22750 XOF
100 JMD384.45500 XOF
250 JMD961.13750 XOF
500 JMD1922.27500 XOF
1000 JMD3844.55000 XOF
2000 JMD7689.10000 XOF
5000 JMD19222.75000 XOF
10000 JMD38445.50000 XOF