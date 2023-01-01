CFA francs BCEAO to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert XOF to IDR at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
26058.50 idr

1.00000 XOF = 26.05850 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.090790.87931.496111.66850.964518.76
1 GBP1.1481111.2523104.3441.717781.915711.1073521.5396
1 USD0.916850.798531183.3221.37171.529750.884317.2
1 INR0.01100360.009583670.012001610.01646260.01835950.0106130.206428

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Indonesian Rupiah
1 XOF26.05850 IDR
5 XOF130.29250 IDR
10 XOF260.58500 IDR
20 XOF521.17000 IDR
50 XOF1302.92500 IDR
100 XOF2605.85000 IDR
250 XOF6514.62500 IDR
500 XOF13029.25000 IDR
1000 XOF26058.50000 IDR
2000 XOF52117.00000 IDR
5000 XOF130292.50000 IDR
10000 XOF260585.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 IDR0.03838 XOF
5 IDR0.19188 XOF
10 IDR0.38375 XOF
20 IDR0.76751 XOF
50 IDR1.91877 XOF
100 IDR3.83753 XOF
250 IDR9.59383 XOF
500 IDR19.18765 XOF
1000 IDR38.37530 XOF
2000 IDR76.75060 XOF
5000 IDR191.87650 XOF
10000 IDR383.75300 XOF