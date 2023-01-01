CFA francs BCEAO to Haitian gourdes today

Convert XOF to HTG at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
221.29 htg

1.00000 XOF = 0.22129 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.090790.87931.496111.66850.964518.76
1 GBP1.1481111.2523104.3441.717781.915711.1073521.5396
1 USD0.916850.798531183.3221.37171.529750.884317.2
1 INR0.01100360.009583670.012001610.01646260.01835950.0106130.206428

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Haitian Gourde
1 XOF0.22129 HTG
5 XOF1.10647 HTG
10 XOF2.21294 HTG
20 XOF4.42588 HTG
50 XOF11.06470 HTG
100 XOF22.12940 HTG
250 XOF55.32350 HTG
500 XOF110.64700 HTG
1000 XOF221.29400 HTG
2000 XOF442.58800 HTG
5000 XOF1106.47000 HTG
10000 XOF2212.94000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 HTG4.51887 XOF
5 HTG22.59435 XOF
10 HTG45.18870 XOF
20 HTG90.37740 XOF
50 HTG225.94350 XOF
100 HTG451.88700 XOF
250 HTG1129.71750 XOF
500 HTG2259.43500 XOF
1000 HTG4518.87000 XOF
2000 HTG9037.74000 XOF
5000 HTG22594.35000 XOF
10000 HTG45188.70000 XOF