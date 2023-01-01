CFA francs BCEAO to Dominican pesos today

Convert XOF to DOP at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
94.96 dop

1.00000 XOF = 0.09496 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870951.090590.85921.495951.668070.9643518.76
1 GBP1.1481711.25215104.3281.71771.915331.1072421.5409
1 USD0.9170.798626183.31881.37181.529640.884417.2031
1 INR0.0110060.009585190.012002110.01646450.01835880.01061470.206473

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Dominican Peso
1 XOF0.09496 DOP
5 XOF0.47478 DOP
10 XOF0.94956 DOP
20 XOF1.89912 DOP
50 XOF4.74781 DOP
100 XOF9.49562 DOP
250 XOF23.73905 DOP
500 XOF47.47810 DOP
1000 XOF94.95620 DOP
2000 XOF189.91240 DOP
5000 XOF474.78100 DOP
10000 XOF949.56200 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DOP10.53120 XOF
5 DOP52.65600 XOF
10 DOP105.31200 XOF
20 DOP210.62400 XOF
50 DOP526.56000 XOF
100 DOP1053.12000 XOF
250 DOP2632.80000 XOF
500 DOP5265.60000 XOF
1000 DOP10531.20000 XOF
2000 DOP21062.40000 XOF
5000 DOP52656.00000 XOF
10000 DOP105312.00000 XOF