20 Dominican pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert DOP to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 dop
212 xof

1.00000 DOP = 10.58580 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
How to convert Dominican pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DOP10.58580 XOF
5 DOP52.92900 XOF
10 DOP105.85800 XOF
20 DOP211.71600 XOF
50 DOP529.29000 XOF
100 DOP1058.58000 XOF
250 DOP2646.45000 XOF
500 DOP5292.90000 XOF
1000 DOP10585.80000 XOF
2000 DOP21171.60000 XOF
5000 DOP52929.00000 XOF
10000 DOP105858.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Dominican Peso
1 XOF0.09447 DOP
5 XOF0.47233 DOP
10 XOF0.94466 DOP
20 XOF1.88933 DOP
50 XOF4.72332 DOP
100 XOF9.44665 DOP
250 XOF23.61662 DOP
500 XOF47.23325 DOP
1000 XOF94.46650 DOP
2000 XOF188.93300 DOP
5000 XOF472.33250 DOP
10000 XOF944.66500 DOP