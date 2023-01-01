CFA francs BCEAO to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert XOF to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
11.57 bob

1.00000 XOF = 0.01157 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:52
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bolivian Boliviano
1 XOF0.01157 BOB
5 XOF0.05783 BOB
10 XOF0.11566 BOB
20 XOF0.23132 BOB
50 XOF0.57829 BOB
100 XOF1.15658 BOB
250 XOF2.89145 BOB
500 XOF5.78290 BOB
1000 XOF11.56580 BOB
2000 XOF23.13160 BOB
5000 XOF57.82900 BOB
10000 XOF115.65800 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BOB86.46210 XOF
5 BOB432.31050 XOF
10 BOB864.62100 XOF
20 BOB1729.24200 XOF
50 BOB4323.10500 XOF
100 BOB8646.21000 XOF
250 BOB21615.52500 XOF
500 BOB43231.05000 XOF
1000 BOB86462.10000 XOF
2000 BOB172924.20000 XOF
5000 BOB432310.50000 XOF
10000 BOB864621.00000 XOF