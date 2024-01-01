20 Bolivian bolivianos to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert BOB to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 bob
1,735 xof

Bs1.000 BOB = CFA86.77 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BOB to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High88.050289.0933
Low86.500686.5006
Average87.300787.7355
Change-0.44%-1.34%
1 BOB to XOF stats

The performance of BOB to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 88.0502 and a 30 day low of 86.5006. This means the 30 day average was 87.3007. The change for BOB to XOF was -0.44.

The performance of BOB to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 89.0933 and a 90 day low of 86.5006. This means the 90 day average was 87.7355. The change for BOB to XOF was -1.34.

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BOB86.76970 XOF
5 BOB433.84850 XOF
10 BOB867.69700 XOF
20 BOB1,735.39400 XOF
50 BOB4,338.48500 XOF
100 BOB8,676.97000 XOF
250 BOB21,692.42500 XOF
500 BOB43,384.85000 XOF
1000 BOB86,769.70000 XOF
2000 BOB173,539.40000 XOF
5000 BOB433,848.50000 XOF
10000 BOB867,697.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bolivian Boliviano
1 XOF0.01152 BOB
5 XOF0.05762 BOB
10 XOF0.11525 BOB
20 XOF0.23050 BOB
50 XOF0.57624 BOB
100 XOF1.15248 BOB
250 XOF2.88120 BOB
500 XOF5.76240 BOB
1000 XOF11.52480 BOB
2000 XOF23.04960 BOB
5000 XOF57.62400 BOB
10000 XOF115.24800 BOB