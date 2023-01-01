East Caribbean dollars to Mexican pesos today

Convert XCD to MXN at the real exchange rate

1000 xcd
6349.93 mxn

1.00000 XCD = 6.34993 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD118.67621.529750.7989451.3720583.31751.34010.91735
1 ZAR0.053544210.08190930.04277880.07346524.461160.07175440.0491185
1 AUD0.653712.208610.5222710.89690954.46460.8760230.59967
1 GBP1.2516523.37611.9147211.71733104.2841.677341.14824

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollar

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 XCD6.34993 MXN
5 XCD31.74965 MXN
10 XCD63.49930 MXN
20 XCD126.99860 MXN
50 XCD317.49650 MXN
100 XCD634.99300 MXN
250 XCD1587.48250 MXN
500 XCD3174.96500 MXN
1000 XCD6349.93000 MXN
2000 XCD12699.86000 MXN
5000 XCD31749.65000 MXN
10000 XCD63499.30000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / East Caribbean Dollar
1 MXN0.15748 XCD
5 MXN0.78741 XCD
10 MXN1.57482 XCD
20 MXN3.14964 XCD
50 MXN7.87410 XCD
100 MXN15.74820 XCD
250 MXN39.37050 XCD
500 MXN78.74100 XCD
1000 MXN157.48200 XCD
2000 MXN314.96400 XCD
5000 MXN787.41000 XCD
10000 MXN1574.82000 XCD